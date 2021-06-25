Flashback Friday: Beating the heat in 1987

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Hot and dry, that has been the main state of our weather here in KELOLAND. And that has people trying to figure out ways stay cool.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten, and show you how residents in Rapid City beat that years heat.

10-year-old John Rolando has the right idea. He’s out to make a buck during this blast of hot weather.

“I heard its going to be pretty hot today. You know, I don’t want people to let their throats run dry or something.”

For some the heat means work, but others time to play. And where ever there’s water, there is someone seeking refuge as the thermometer climbs past 100.

“It’s hot, and we came here to get some sun, and pretty soon were gonna swim in here.” ” Yeah, were gonna get to the pool, do a little swimming later here, and enjoy this hot weather.”

“Oh, I think it’s alright, if you don’t have to be out in it.”

Thirsty lawns are getting a soaking as Rapid City faces a record-setting demand for water, by pumping 40 million gallons to local residents.

“Thought when we hit 32 million 2 years ago, I thought it would be awhile before we broke that record. Looks like today we’ll probably break that record.”

The weather doesn’t seem to be posing a big health threat. Hospital officials report treating few cases of heat-related illness.

“The majority of the results of heat exposure are fairly minor, and patients tend to treat themselves with home care and we don’t often see the cases here.”

Matthews says common sense is the best medicine against the heat. He says if people drink lots of fluids and avoid long exposure to the sun, then they should have it made in the shade.