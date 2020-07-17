Flashback Friday: Backyard built boat from 1985

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — With summer in full swing here in KELOLAND, many are taking their boats out on the water.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985, with KELOLAND’s Perry Groten as one man finished building a boat in his backyard.

It’s a project that would make Noah the Arc Builder proud. After laboring for an estimated 7000 hours since 1980, retired surgeon Dr. William Myerly has completed work on a 32 ton house boat. A job that he has done virtually all by himself.

“It was an awful lot of work. And you absolutely wouldn’t or I couldn’t have done it if I hadn’t seen progress all the time. It’s the progress you see that makes you keep going.”

This is what Dr. Myerly’s boat looked like five years ago. A wooden frame 20 feet high, 20 feet wide, and 60 feet long. Since then, he’s added 48,000 pounds of steel to that frame and turned into a house that’s at home on the water and can sleep 9 people. A moving crew arrived today to take the boat to Milwaukee, where the Myerly family will embark on a voyage through the Great Lakes and on to Florida. The arrival of the moving trucks attracted a large crowd in the Myerly’s backyard. Many of them were neighbors, who over the years often saw Dr. Myerly working diligently on his homemade vessel.

“It’s been pretty much fun to watch him. It just started out as a wooden thing, it didn’t look like it was going to be hardly anything, it’s neat.”

But while the neighbors look in amazement at the backyard creation, Dr. Myerly is modest about his accomplishment.

“I’m not impressed, I think that anybody could do it. It takes will power, it takes desire , I’ll say that.”

Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Spirit Lake, IA