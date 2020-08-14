Flashback Friday: Back to school fears in 1984

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND are weeks away from returning to the classroom. But with more things to worry about than in years past.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1984, and show you some of the fears students had on the first day of school.

These kids will have a lot of knowledge to consume in the years to come, but today all that matters is getting through those first awkward moments. They can be filled with anxiety.

“First off, will I have any friends when I get to school. There’ll be a whole bunch of strangers there. I don’t know anyone. Will I be able to make Friends? The second one is, what’s the teacher like? Is the teacher going to be nice to me? Is the teacher going to like me? Am I going to like the teacher? And really the third thing that’s a problem or can be a problem is, do I know enough information? What’s the teacher going to ask me?

If those things aren’t enough to weigh on the mind of one so young, how about remembering to bring all of the necessary equipment?

“Tablets, folders, pencils, pens.”

But for all the fuss made over the kids and their adjustment to school, maybe they’re the ones with the easy time of it.

“Sometimes I think that it’s twice as hard on the parent as it is on the children. A lot of times I’ve seen mothers walk a block away crying all the way home.”

Muller says the best way for a child and parent to cope is to stay calm and talk about school. When the little fears, and the big ones are taken care of it will be much easier making that transition into the world of a formal education.

Ann Parker, KELOLAND News