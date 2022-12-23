SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is just days, and many kids should have already sent off their letters to Santa.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1984 and meet one postal worker who took up responding to those letters.

If you’re one of those skeptics who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus, meet Leslie Garvey. She’s the acting St. Nick at the Sioux Falls Post Office. Leslie handles all those letters to Santa from hopeful little ones who would otherwise be brokenhearted without an answer. The 43-year-old paraplegic is a switchboard operator at the post office, and has been answering Dear Santa letters in her spare time for the past 3 years. So far this year, she’s penned more than 80 letters, each with a North Pole postmark and special hand-colored stationary.

Some of the letters are especially touching, like the one from the 3 brothers and sisters from Michigan whose father is unemployed. They told Santa that hadn’t received the gifts they asked for several years in a row.

“They will get some packages at Christmas. The organization cannot do that, but as a person, individual, I can.”

Letters to Santa arrive in Sioux Falls from all over the country. A fact Leslie says she can’t explain unless they’re somehow routed through the North Pole. For all her time spent on this project, Leslie feels it’s important for children to believe in Santa Claus.

“You have to be realistic, grown up, take on responsibilities so early these days. And if you can believe in a good man, like Santa Claus, who has all of the good things about him and take on some of those things, I think that’s terrific.”