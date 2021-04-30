Flashback Friday: Aberdeen’s community garden in 1993

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The weather is warming up here in KELOLAND, meaning many of you may be thinking about what to plant in your gardens. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 to check out a community garden in Aberdeen.

The size of these fields aren’t measured by the acre but by the square foot. These 125 square feet to be exact. They’re owned by the city of Aberdeen and leased out for $12 a year to anyone who thinks they have a green thumb or a fondness for fresh fruit, vegetables or flowers. Boy Scout Executive Steve Miller is doing some last minute plowing before the final decision is made on what will be planted.

“My wife pretty well takes care of that. We gonna do some potatoes, and carrots, and beets, and corn, sweet corn.”

One reason Tim Fuegman is here is three kids that love fresh vegetables, believe it or not, but that’s not the main reason he’s become a gardener.

“I have a sit job. I’m a pastor with a local church, and this is a chance for me to get out and commune with nature, and get away from the desk.”

Orval Schuller says he already has some radishes, carrots and kohlrabi planted. And he comes out here to avoid becoming a couch potato.

“It’s fun, yeah. Well, I’m you gotta have something to do, you know. You don’t have anything to do, TV get’s kind of monotonous, you know.”

All three say the soil is good for growing and the creek gives them access to water. And other than the weather, the only problem they have is occasionally having to share with their feathered neighbors. In Aberdeen, Dave Finger, KELOLAND News at 6.