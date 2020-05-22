Flashback Friday: A sign of hope in 1986

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During the pandemic many are looking for a sign of hope.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 to see how just two hands could offer that sign.

Although it was no match in size. Two hands across America, Rapid City’s hands across the Hills was certainly equal and spirit. He’d help people around here so they can get back on their feet and, and I think we should do a lot of this stuff all the time. Just need to keep doing things like this until the situation is corrected.

Participants made donations of $5 a piece with the money going to various United way agencies that help the hungry and homeless in the Black Hills area.

“I think it helps solidify, uh, a motivation and certainly inside of me to reach out, to be more aware when needed, to let people know that we’re going to be here for them.” Unlike Hands Across America, there were no world famous celebrities lining up here to generate support. Just lots of concerns citizens.

But organizers say the numbers aren’t important. What really matters is the willingness to lend a hand, whether it’s even one person who honestly comes out here to, uh, help the needs of another. And in those terms, it’s definitely a success.

Perry Groten, KELOLAND News Rapid City.