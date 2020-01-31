Flashback Friday: A look at Super Bowl 46

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Super Bowl 54 is just days away and while the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers prepare to go head to head, fans may be preparing a little differently. And they have been for sometime.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, go back to Super Bowl 46 with KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke to see what local retailers were offering for deals ahead of the big game.

From chips to pop to beer snack will be flying off of store shelves this week.

“The Super Bowl is the second largest food holiday of the year after thanksgiving. So, Better than Easter, better than Christmas, You know since snacking and eating is part of the all day event.”

Food manufacturers are counting on it but that doesn’t mean there won’t be specials for the big game day.

“Food producers have all figured out it’s the second largest holiday and have really built into something sort of unbelievable. You’ll see a lot of aggressive pricing to get their share of that pot.”

And these days people are willing to shell out a little more to buy something that’s already prepared.

“And obviously the prepared food is a little more expensive, but you know it’s the tradeoff of time for money. and do you want to have the time to spend with your guests or do you wanna do the preparation and spend a little bit less money?”

But the food is only a part of it. Many Football fans are also looking to get a new TV before the big game.

“Well everything is big, it’s a big game. Gotta watch it on a big screen”

Big screen sales are driven by sports. Both the Super Bowl and March Madness. And there’s a big spike in sales right before the Super Bowl.

“We’ll sell TVs on Sunday. About 2 or 3 o’clock. And people will still get them home. And get them hooked up for the game.”

The average sale runs around $1200. But you can get one for just under a thousand these days.

“It’s to the consumers benefit. and you know people are really taking advantage of the low price.” And while sales have been brisk, local retailers say the match-up could have been better for our area. “It would have been better for us if there had been a packers game in the Super Bowl.”