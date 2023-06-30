SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the 4th of July days away, many may be planning to light off some fireworks.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 where fireworks were a family business outside Garretson.

You might say it has a country town flair. Oh, it’s small and quaint, but this fireworks stand on the outskirts of Garretson has a 17-year story to tell. Mom, or Ruby Joelson, is slowly retiring from the business, but not without leaving it in the hands of family and taking years of memories with her.

“Bev was 9 years old when we started, so in between watching the kids and the stand kept us busy.”

Daughter Bev, now 25, has grown into the wheeler and dealer of the family’s firecracker stand. The business just got into their blood they say. As long as they can compete with the larger stands, it will be in the blood of generations yet to come.

“I don’t have any children yet and the long hours you spend out here you wonder if it’s always worth it. It always ends up to be worth the time and effort.”

It’s not a fancy setup, a mind-powered calculator and a make-do cash register. There’s also a lone fire extinguisher and a bucket of water for any getaway snaps, crackles or pops. Which incidentally have never been used in the 17 years of the Joelson business. The hours of sitting in the sun have easily paid off as friends and neighbors come to do their shopping.

But through the years, some things have changed, like the inflation. The past 17 years have for the most part doubled the price for the rolls of explosives. And people just keep coming back, in search of thrills and the spirit of patriotism. Marla Newman, KELOLAND News.

