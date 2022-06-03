BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — On roads across KELOLAND, you can find semis hauling goods where ever they need to go. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we’ll take you back to 1986 and show you the world record truckers tried to set in Western KELOLAND.

These 64 truckers have a date with destiny. They rolled out of Belle Fourche hoping to make the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s longest truck convoy.

“Why am I taking part in the convoy? Well, for the fun of it. We’re trying to make the world’s record, and I thought it’d just be fun to be a part of it.”

“There’s not much competition. I don’t think there’s a record that exists right now for the longest convoy.”

Truckers from as far away as California and Texas were on hand to drive the 65 mile course down to Sturgis and back.

“Something different, it’s a change. Made it a day to unwind, relax.”

“I’m working on my day off.”

“Does that bother you?”

“No! you get used to working a lot of days when you drive a truck!”

Some drivers even turned the event into a dress up affair. Their rigs created quite a traffic jam on Main Street, but the townspeople didn’t mind. They know the trucking industry plays a big role in the Belle Fourche economy.

“We got several parts stores, a couple of large truck stops, plus affiliated industries with that. A lot of the business done in town is with the trucking industry.”

Goodwin says putting on the convoy is the community’s way of saying thanks to the truckers. Local officials will be sending newspaper clippings plus photos to the people at Guinness for proof that world’s longest convoy did indeed pull out of Belle Fourche. Organizers are planning another convoy for next year, hoping for even more participants, and the chance to put the hammer down on another world record. Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Belle Fourche.