SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Meteorological spring in full swing, farmers young and old are thinking about getting their equipment ready for planting. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1987 where one farmer didn’t want to give it up, no matter his age.

While people younger than William Peterson are getting ready for a nursing home, Peterson is getting ready for spring planting. At age 93, he’s one of South Dakota’s oldest active farmers. Peterson’s seen a lot of changes in farming over the years, but he says the old advice is still the best.

“Save your money. You get a few dollars, put it in the bank for interest. And then when you get to be 90, you can just live on your interest.”

Peterson gave up his cattle a few years back, but he still plants 500 acres of wheat and flax every spring, and he still loves farming.

“One of the most interesting things is, get out in the morning. It’s a nice time of the day.”

“We’ve traveled a great deal. We’ve visited every continent in the world. And we spent several winters in Florida, and we’re here because this is our home.”

And the neighbors around here say it’s no small task keeping up with the Petersons.

“I think it’s great, and I hope I can keep plugging away at that age too. It’s wonderful to be that active.”

Retirement is a thought that just doesn’t cross Peterson’s mind. He plans to keep right on farming.

“Oh, I expect to make 100.”

Mike Simundson, KELOLAND News, Near Lily.