SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Valentine’s Day is just a few days away. While this may be the first holiday together for some couples, some have seen quite a few holidays.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1983 and meet a couple who spent 67 Valentine’s Days together.

1916, that’s the year the Monsees made it official. But, looking back over those 67 Valentine’s Days together, Bill Monsee says he was ready before 1916.

“It took me two years to get her to say yes.” ” I suppose when we got married, what we promised to do was really a promise, it wasn’t just to get by.”

Monsee is 90 now, is wife Lucille is 86. How come they got married? Bill’s got a theory.

“After I was old enough, I acquired a new auto-top buggy, and a patton leather harness, and a team of dapple-grey mares, and I think that was part of the reason.”

Now 67 years after the fact…

“Is today Valentine’s Day? Well I think the happiness and the togetherness of it all, way out-weighed the hardships.” “Do you two still love each other?” “Well I expect so.” “Why absolutely!”

So the outlook, what’s it like after almost seven decades together?

“When we was married 50 years we both agreed to try it for another 50.”

Waldon Kirsch, KELOLAND News.