SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you think of storms, wind and rain usually come to mind. But there’s one kind of storm that can light up the night sky. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 2012 with Meteorologist Brian Karstens and show you the solar storm that made its way to Earth.

It’s being called the largest Solar Storm since December 2006. A big explosion on sun spot number 1402 is sending a storm our way, geomagnetic storm, toward Planet Earth. It’s big, almost an X-class flare, the top of the scale for those scientists who rate these events. We’re still awaiting more data to find out its possible effects over the next couple of days.

The chances of seeing Aurora activity are higher, but not a guarantee. A storm of similar magnitude in 2006 did produce Northern Lights in South Dakota. Recent auroras have been noticed to our north, some very impressive ones to say the least. The best way to see if auroras will be possible in the coming days, is to watch the Kp Index. Which is a measure of geomagnetic storm energy, and is made at the NOAA Space Forecast Center.

There is no question that sunspot activity is increasing as the solar cycle continues to ramp up. The current cycle is forecast to increase and hit a peak in the middle of 2013.