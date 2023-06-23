SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week may not be the right weather for it, but sometimes a good bowl of chili can hit the spot.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, Jay Trobec takes us back to 1986 where cooks battled it out for the title of best chili.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Taste buds are sweating near Brookings, but not because of the humidity. Gallons and gallons of high octane cuisine attack the senses at the 8th annual Chili Cook-Off. Forty-five contestants showed up for the red-hot runoff from as far away as Los Angeles.

“Chili of the stars! We brought it in from outer space! All the Hollywood stars contributed to this.”

There’s more to this eye-watering work than simply combining secret ingredients. You have to do it with a certain amount of style. And be ready to claim yours as the most potent chili.

“This is going to be some awful chili!”

“Very hot!”

“Strong enough to load your shotgun!”

There’s room for innovation too, with exotic creations like chicken, buffalo, and even pheasant chili.

“Every contest you go to, if you don’t win hopefully you can learn a secret from another cook.”

The winner of the competition gets $1,000 and a trip to the world cook-off in California. The losers, well….

If you want to see more stories from our archive, click here.