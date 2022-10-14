SPENCER, S.D. (KELO) — Hunters stalking fields in search of pheasants may be a bit disappointed this year.

South Dakota game officials say the state’s pheasant population is down this season but their quick to add the drop should not affect hunting. Their records show there are still 3 million birds out there somewhere.

The hunting around Spencer today wasn’t as good as it’s been in the past. According to Ray Snyders, a stormy December and wet spring have made pheasants somewhat scarce in the area.

“We’ve been working for several years to get the pheasant population up a little bit in this country, and we had it coming our way, and the storm and the water kind of ruined that so, it’s the way it is, you know.”

But while the number of pheasants may be down this season, the number of hunters is up. Officials expect the most out of state hunters in 20 years. One of them, Mainard McCarthy, came from Madison, Wisconsin for the opener. A journey, he says, that’s worth the trip.

“It only takes about 8 and a half, 9 hours to come from Madison to hear. Good roads all the way make it easy. As long as I can put one foot in front of the other one I’ll always come. South Dakota is still the best place to hunt.”

McCarthy was one of about 100,000 hunters who turned out for today’s opener. While many of them may go home empty-handed, the state of South Dakota certainly won’t. Pheasant season annually brings in 30 million dollars for the state.