SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983 and ask some KELOLAND residents if we really need snow.

On a day like this, South Dakota’s infinite variety comes only from the fact that of all the snowflakes out here, no 2 are exactly alike. It’s on days such as this that South Dakotans might ask why. Why do we live here?

“I really don’t know, I don’t plan to spend my life here.” “Why not?” “Because of this reason.”

“I’d rather live in Phoenix!”

“Oh, I love it here!”

Okay, so there are some people who like snow. The farmers need the moisture. But wouldn’t a few inches of rain be a lot easier to clean of the driveway?

Then there are those who say it’s beautiful. In that case, having an ugly sidewalk looks like a much better deal.

Oh, and every kid will tell you this is fun. But to believe this is fun would mean redefining the word.

Of course, skiers are happy about all of this infinite variety, but for the chicken-hearted there’s still one last good thing about snow, a day off from work. But on the other hand, today was my day off.