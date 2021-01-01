Flashback Friday: Reflecting Ahead of the New Year in 1984

Today we start the year of 2021, and some are looking back at the year that was.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1984 and introduce you to a 90-year-old man looking back on his life on New Years Eve.

Derwood Christensen was born on News Years Eve in 1894 in Percival, IA. In 1907, his father, who was from Denmark, moved the family 30 miles north of Phillip, SD. Christensen remembers they moved their belongings in an immigrant car to Pierre.

“We got to Pierre, and then dad had to ferry the stuff all across because there was no bridge across the river Pierre then.”

When he was 15, Christensen also helped his grandmother homestead in South Dakota. Eventually the family settled near Yankton. Christensen married and in 1920 became 1 of 4 letter carriers in Yankton. He walked between 11 and 18 miles a day for 35 years. Christensen believes exercise is one secret to his longevity.

“I don’t have what you call pains or anything like that. I can just eat anything.”

But another secret is his music. His voice is still strong. And though he can no longer see the keys or read sheet music, his ears keep him right on pitch. Singing right on into his next decade. Lineah Carlson, KELOLAND News, Yankton.