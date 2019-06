SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- While South Dakota state law will longer makes distinctions between cigarette smoking and vaping when it comes to public places, a Sanford Research scientist says it's more complicated than that.Results from her new study are going against some of the conventional wisdom when it comes to electronic cigarettes.

When e-cigarettes first came on the market about a decade ago, they were touted as a safe alternative to tobacco. But because e-cigarettes are still such a new product, researchers are only now starting to get a handle on the effects of vaping, especially among teenagers. And a Sanford scientist says her research shows vaping isn't the gateway to smoking that many people may assume.