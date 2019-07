KEARNEY, Neb. (KELO) — Heavy rains have caused a lot of problems in the region this week.

Cars were submerged in floodwaters in Kearney, Nebraska on Tuesday after heavy rain on Monday caused flash flooding.

From Monday night to Tuesday morning, Kearney received more than 4 inches of rain.

Kearney’s Police Chief tweeted Tuesday that his officers assisted at least 25 stranded motorists overnight, towing 15 vehicles that were abandoned or stalled.