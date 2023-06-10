BEADLE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A flash flood warning has been issued Saturday afternoon for southeastern Beadle County, in east central South Dakota according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. This includes rural areas southwest of Cavour.

Thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the area with rainfall from one to three inches per hour.

This can cause flash flooding of small creeks and streams. In urban areas this can affect highways, streets and underpasses as well as poor drainage and low-lying areas.

When you encounter a flooded area, do not attempt to drive through it. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.