SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A flash flood warning is in effect for northwestern Iowa until 3:15 p.m. (CDT).

The National Weather Service reported two to four inches of rain have fallen in this area. Stronger storms are expected this afternoon with two to four inches of rain per hour.

Some of the locations affected will be Ashton, Calumet, Hartley, Little Rock, Melvin, Primghar and Sanborn.

Seek higher ground. Never drive through water of unknown depths as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

