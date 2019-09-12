UPDATE: Schools closed Thursday in Mitchell, Flash Flood Emergency declared

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell School District has announced schools will be closed Thursday because of flooding in the town.

Many areas in southeastern KELOLAND are dealing with flooding early Thursday morning.

In Mitchell, where an estimated 4-7 inches has fallen, a Flash Flood Emergency has been declared. Interstate 90 is closed from Mount Vernon to Mitchell and there’s a no travel advisory in place in town.

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said water was over the road at Interstate 90 and caused a minor-injury crash.

KELOLAND News received pictures from Brian Klock, showing the water that’s filled Klock Works. You can see the water is almost covering several motorcycles.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer is heading to Mitchell for more coverage.

People in Mitchell, South Dakota are behind swamped by heavy rain. An estimated 4-7" has come down. A rare Flash Flood Emergency has been declared. #kelowx — Jay Trobec (@trobec) September 12, 2019