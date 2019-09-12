1  of  2
UPDATE: Schools closed Thursday in Mitchell, Flash Flood Emergency declared

Local News

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell School District has announced schools will be closed Thursday because of flooding in the town.

Highway 16 in Mitchell covers in over a foot deep of water says a lock resident

Highway 16 in Mitchell covered in over a foot of water

Posted by KELO Max Hofer on Thursday, September 12, 2019

5:32 a.m.

Many areas in southeastern KELOLAND are dealing with flooding early Thursday morning. 

In Mitchell, where an estimated 4-7 inches has fallen, a Flash Flood Emergency has been declared.  Interstate 90 is closed from Mount Vernon to Mitchell and there’s a no travel advisory in place in town.  

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said water was over the road at Interstate 90 and caused a minor-injury crash.

KELOLAND News received pictures from Brian Klock, showing the water that’s filled Klock Works. You can see the water is almost covering several motorcycles.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer is heading to Mitchell for more coverage.

NO TRAVEL ADVISEDThe City of Mitchell is advising no travel in the city due to the severe street flooding. Travel is extremely difficult and is expected to remain that way for the next few hours.

Posted by Mitchell Police Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

