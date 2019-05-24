Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe's fight to legalize industrial hemp

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) -- A South Dakota tribe's fight to legalize industrial hemp is making its way to federal court.

Court papers say the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe met with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, selected three locations to grow hemp and sent the plan to the USDA at the beginning of March.

More than 2 months later, the tribe is still waiting for federal approval. With the growing season quickly approaching, the tribe has filed a motion requesting a federal hearing.

