SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Flandreau Public School was evacuated for a time Tuesday morning, according to a message on the school district’s website.

The Moody County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media, a threat was called into the school at 9:10 a.m. and the school was immediately put on lock down.

Authorities said 25 law enforcement officers responded to the call and a bomb disposal unit was on standby. After a search of the school, the building was given back to school administrators, authorities said.

The message says students were bussed to the Tribal Community Center. As of 11:45 a.m. CT, the school posted on social media the search of the building was complete and no threats were found.

Students were being taking back to school and given lunch before resuming the school day as normal.

Monday was the first day of school for the year for the district.