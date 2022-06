FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Better internet is coming soon to the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

The tribe is partnering with Valley FiberCom to provide members with prepaid internet services.

The $2.5 will provide high speed internet services to all qualified tribal households in the city of Flandreau and surrounding areas for five years.

All qualifying tribal households will also be provided with a laptop.