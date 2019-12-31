1  of  36
Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Vice Chairman: Approval to grow industrial hemp is good news for tribe

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Last week the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe was approved to grow industrial hemp under new U.S. Department of Agriculture rules. Friday we explained the USDA approved its hemp plan.

The tribe’s vice chairman, Andrew Weston, sent KELOLAND News a statement Monday saying that the approval is great news for the tribe.

You can read the full statement here:

“This notification from the USDA on our hemp production plan approval for the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe is definitely Great News for our tribe, as you may know the tribe has dedicated a large amount of time and resources in this endeavor over the years and it is finally able to enjoy the economic Sovereignty so many other sovereign nations are afforded with regard to this Hemp plant.

We followed the federal regulatory process for hemp and still hold true to our understanding that all tribes have always been Sovereign Nations. Hopefully the state of South Dakota and all interested farmers will follow suit with utilizing hemp as a economic and prosperous crop in their futures as well.

Also, if any of our fellow Tribal nations would like assistance in their hemp plan submission or generalized questions about such please reach out to us. We look forward to assisting our fellow tribal nations in securing their sovereign economic right and the tremendous business opportunities this hemp plant produces for local economies and all parties involved.”

