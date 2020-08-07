Flandreau Rodeo Days taking COVID-19 safety steps for 3rd annual event

Two days of rodeo action are returning to eastern KELOLAND for a third year.

Flandreau Rodeo Days begin tomorrow and run through Saturday.

By Friday, the grounds will be bustling with rodeo fans and competitors.

Last, year Flandreau Rodeo Days attracted more than 300 contestants and more than 500 spectators each day.

“We’re expecting to have similar crowds,” Royal River Casino & Hotel Senior Director of Operations Tim Morrissey said.

Those crowds can expect some changes this year because of COVID-19.

“We usually have several sets of grandstands, and they’re just packed. This year, we’ve brought out less grandstands. We’re asking people that they allow for our elders and guests with disabilities to use those stands first,” Morrissey said.

Tim Morrissey with Royal River Casino & Hotel says there will be room for other guests to space out on the grounds.

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

“We’re not going to be going around and actively breaking up crowds, but we are asking people to respect each other, use some common sense, and just practice good COVID protocols and good social distancing,” Morrissey said.

This year, guests will also notice fewer vendors.

“We’re spacing them out more. We’re asking them to follow the same kind of COVID protocols, restrict the number of people that are browsing their stands at any one time,” Morrissey said.

Flandreau Rodeo Days were supposed to happen in June, but the pandemic changed that.

Organizers are excited to see it kick off Friday.

“We’re doing everything that we can to make this a safe, fun family event,” Morrissey said.

Gates open at 9:00 a.m. both days.

You can find more event information by clicking here.

Flandreau Rodeo Days are put on by the local rodeo committee, The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, and Royal River Casino & Hotel.