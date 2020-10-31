Flandreau public schools move to remote learning for two weeks

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Students at the public schools in Flandreau won’t be returning to the classroom for two weeks because of COVID-19. The district has moved into the red phase of its coronavirus plan.
Elementary, middle and high school students in Flandreau will all be learning from home until November 16.
“It’s not so much that we have had a lot of positives, I believe in our school right now we only have six students at positive level. Of course, they’re all at home in isolation and that sort of thing. But the other part comes into our close contacts,” superintendent Rick Weber said.
Students in Flandreau will be learning remotely for two weeks but the school wants to make sure they have access to food and internet should they need it.
“Still planning on doing our lunches. The parents or the kids actually have to pick it up themselves, that’s state regulation. But we’ll have that open where they’ll come through our high school doors, get their lunch and the next day’s breakfast and then head out different set of doors,” Weber said.
Weber says they’re working to make internet hot spots available for students who need them. He says the quick transition will require the school’s staff, students and parents to work together.
“Obviously it’s a burden for everybody and we’ll try to get through this the best we can and we work together and communication from both sides will be a key,” Weber said.