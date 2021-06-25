Flandreau Fridays promote local diversity

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Diversity and Community. Those are the driving reasons behind Flandreau Fridays.

“Flandreau is very diverse,” founder Brittany Ho said. “It’s unique. It’s a small town, and we just have a lot of people that have grown up here, but also that have made Flandreau their home. So I just want to have an event where people can come and feel comfortable and feel connected to our community.”

The event features diverse local vendors, food, and art from Flandreau residents.

“I think it’s important because a lot of people are sometimes not used to it,” committee member Jessica Rubenstein said. “So they might grow up in a home where they’re only used to certain types of food, or certain types of music or cultures. And when you open them up to new things, then they’re more likely to expand their minds.”

The event lasts all evening with street dances and other cultural presentations.

“We want everybody to come out,” Emily Firman Pieper, nonprofit owner and committee member said. “We want all religions. We want all colors of skin. We want everybody to come out and be part of our community tonight, and to connect with each other and build community.”