SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 22. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

The Flandreau Public School has been evacuated Tuesday morning, according to a message on the school district’s website.

Officials in Lincoln County responded to a vehicle vs. train collision Monday morning.

Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a deadly crash that happened 12 miles west of Kadoka, South Dakota.

Please be aware that tornado sirens in several towns in Lincoln County have been going off. The heat and humidity are setting them off.

President Joe Biden on Monday told survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires that the nation “grieves with you” and promised that the federal government will help “for as long as it takes” Maui to recover from damage caused by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.