Flags to honor former lawmaker Friday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags will fly at half-staff on Friday to honor a former South Dakota lawmaker – who helped bring high school football playoffs to South Dakota.

Milton Lakness was a life-long farmer who served in the state legislature in the 70’s and 80’s.

Family members say he was most proud of a bill he sponsored that started the high school football playoffs. He believed football should have its own state tournament just like basketball and track.

Lakness died on Saturday, following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Estelline Care Center. His obituary says he died of a combination of Parkinson’s disease and the aftereffects of COVID-19. He was 86.