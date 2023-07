PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags will be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota Capitol Friday in honor of former state legislator Edwin W. Olson, Jr.

He represented Davison County in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1987 to 1994.

He also served in the South Dakota State Senate from 2001 to 2008.

Funeral services for Olson will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Mitchell.