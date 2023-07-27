SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been another day of sweltering heat in KELOLAND.

The hot temperatures are taking a toll on some streets.

A Sioux Falls city crew was hard at work Thursday morning fixing road buckles caused by the heat.

“The concrete’s going to expand and then when it pushes against each other, naturally it’s going to pop,” Sioux Falls street maintenance supervisor Charlie Putzier said.

City workers were out until midnight repairing heat blowups Wednesday.

Thursday could be another late one on the job.

“Could be a long day, should be into the night probably again tonight. We’ll just keep enough crews on to handle it all,” Putzier said.

As the crew worked in the heat, this big water jug was nearby.

“It’s quite strenuous. You’ve got to try to keep yourself hydrated and try to watch out for your fellow employees too,” Lead equipment operator Trent Peterson said.

When KELOLAND News caught up with this crew Thursday, they were fixing two road buckles near Frank Olson Park, a job that was estimated to take about 3-4 hours.

With temperatures continuing to rise throughout the day, more work could pop up.

“The bad thing for us is the hottest part of the day is 5:00 when everyone is trying to get home,” Putzier said.

That’s a good reminder for drivers to be patient.

During the day, crews permanently fix road buckles.

At night they have to do temporary repairs because they can’t get needed materials, and then revisit them the next day.

To report a buckling road to the City of Sioux Falls in the daytime Monday-Friday, call Public Works at 605-367-8255.

If you’re reporting a road buckle at night or on the weekend, call 605-367-7000.