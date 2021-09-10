Five years after Pine Ridge killing, three men face murder trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 5 years after a man was gunned down outside of a Pine Ridge Youth Center, the case is moving forward in Federal Court.

Three men, believed to be involved in the murder of Vincent Brewer III, are scheduled to go on trial next week.

This case goes back to October of 2016. Authorities say a group of people drove from Colorado to Rapid City, picked up another man and headed to Pine Ridge.

According to court papers, the plan was to beat up and kidnap Brewer because he owed money for drugs. When they got to the Boys and Girls Club, court papers say several men grabbed guns and put on masks.

They tried to force Brewer into a car, but when that didn’t work authorities say he was shot more than a dozen times.

Four men were charged in the case. Myles Tuttle made a plea deal and is serving an 8-year sentence.

Three others, Adan J. Corona, Estevan Baquera and Francisco Villanueva, had their trial pushed back a year because of the pandemic.

They recently attempted to get it delayed even more, but the judge said no.

The murder trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday.