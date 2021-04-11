Five years after his death, Prince has new music coming out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Five years after the death of music legend Prince, fans will hear new music from a previously unreleased album called ‘Welcome 2 America.’

Prince’s new album won’t be released until July of this year. But fans can hear clips of the new music Sunday night on 60 Minutes airing at 6 CST on CBS.

Mark Romanowski is a guitar player here in Sioux Falls as well as a long-time Prince fan. At the age of 21, his band Violet and he got to record at the famous Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, where Prince lived and recorded his music.

“I just feel, as a Midwestern musician, he was just three hours up the road, you know, or three and a half hours up the road. He didn’t live in England, you know, he played in Sioux Falls at a club called The Revolution in ’79 or ’80. Just kind of one of us in a weird way, like another Midwestern musician who really made it,” Romanowski said.

Around the time of Prince’s death in 2016, Romanowski was a member of a Prince tribute band.