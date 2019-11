SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five states have failed to put together statewide committees that would create public awareness campaigns to encourage residents to fill out the 2020 Census questionnaires.

Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas have failed to set up “complete count committees”, even though they are tickets to more federal funding and possibly another congressional seat or two. In some of those states, leaders just didn’t see any urgency to act.