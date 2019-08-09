Five people injured in crashes Thursday night, Friday night at Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Five people are recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained from motorcycle crashes in the Black Hills.

Three injury crashes happened Thursday and all happened when drivers lost control. The first crash happened at 9:22 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 90, five miles west of New Underwood. The 34-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle went into the median and flipped several times.

At 4:41 p.m. Thursday, a driver lost control going around a curve on U.S. Highway 85, 17 miles southwest of Lead. The driver had minor injuries and wasn’t wearing a helmet.

A 59-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were injured when their motorcycle went off the road and hit a fence. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 16A, seven miles of Keystone, at 5:33 p.m. Neither were wearing a helmet.

Early Friday morning, a motorcycle went into the ditch while taking the Exit 37 ramp off Interstate 90. The 52-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet.

Despite four injury crashes in the latest update, crashes are at 42, down four from the same time last year.

DUI arrests are at 136 six days into the rally, which up from 117 at the same date in 2018. Total citations and warnings are up 1,028 and 3,111, respectively. In 2018 citations and warnings were at 759 and 2,930, respectively.

Drug arrests are also up with 172 misdemeanor arrests and 90 felony drug arrests.

There has been one fatal crash.