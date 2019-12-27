Five more vehicles stolen in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police continue to respond to a number of reports on stolen vehicles. 

On Wednesday, police said they’d responded to 20 reports of stolen vehicles since Dec. 20. In the following 24 hours, police responded to five more stolen vehicle reports in the past 24 hours. Police said two of the cars were left running with the keys inside.  

That brings a total of 25 stolen vehicles in the past week.

Police say it’s another reminder for people to secure their cars or trucks or sit in them while they are warming up. 

“If you have pop out to do a quick errand, just make sure you turn your car off,” Sgt. Rob Forster said.

