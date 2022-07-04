DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Five juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday, July 4.

According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was headed eastbound on 181st Street, just east of Highway 15, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle entered the north ditch, rolled and landed on its roof, officials say.

The five occupants of the vehicle, all juveniles, were injured in the crash. None of them were wearing a seatbelt.

According to officials, all five were taken to various hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for driving without a license and careless driving.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.