Five candidates for Sioux Falls School Board make final pitches on eve of election day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is election day for the Sioux Falls School District, with five candidates competing for two spots available on the district’s school board. The five candidates are Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker and Anthony Pizer; current board members Parker and Todd Thoelke will see their terms end in July. On Monday the five candidates shared their final messages to voters.

“I’ve been engaged with the community, answering all their questions, every one that’s been asking me I’ve answered,” Begley said. “And then just, I’ve shown that I’m an advocate for the teachers and teacher support and that I will stand up for our teachers, for our parents and for our community.”

“Just to get out and vote,” Ludens said. “That is really what I want from all the citizens of Sioux Falls, South Dakota school district, to get out and vote for the best candidate, and I believe it’s me. I’m the grandma, the mom, the experienced one, who can get things done.”

A term on the school board lasts three years.

“Let’s give all kids a chance. All kids,” Murren said. “I’m excited about what can happen in the Sioux Falls School District, as I’ve said they do a great job. The other thing is though, I want to teach kids how to think, sometimes, so much, not what to think.”

“I feel like I have the experience and the knowledge that we need to move this district forward, and I look forward to the opportunity to serving Sioux Falls in the next three years,” Parker said.

“I believe that I bring a great deal of diversified experience to the table which includes my time as a professional financial adviser, understanding the value of every dollar that comes in as well as the every dollar that we spend,” Pizer said.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. There are 13 locations where any voter can vote on Tuesday.

The locations:

Peace Lutheran Church

Memorial Middle School,

Career & Tech Ed Academy,

Maricar Community Center,

Oyate Community Center,

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church,

First Lutheran Church,

Wesley United Methodist Church,

Kenny Anderson Community Center,

Morningside Community Center,

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church,

Faith Baptist Fellowship Hall

Instructional Planning Center