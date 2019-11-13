Five businesses fail Minnehaha County liquor check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five Minnehaha County businesses failed a recent liquor compliance check by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, a total of 40 businesses were checked. The five businesses that failed were 38 Roadhouse (Sioux Falls/Ellis), Friendly’s Fuel Stop (Humboldt), Friendly’s Fuel Stop (Baltic), The Goat Bar and Grill (Hartford) and the Coffee Cup Fuel Stop (Brandon).

Authorities said all businesses with liquor or malt beverage licenses are checked periodically in an effort to reduce the incidents of underage purchase of alcoholic beverages.