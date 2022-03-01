SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Another competition is brewing in downtown Sioux Falls. This time it’s featuring local breweries.

Mash Madness tips off March 1st. Five breweries have created a special beer for you to try out during the month of March.

One of those is Covert Artisan Ales.

“We are looking forward to seeing new people, getting people in the door to experience Covert, those that haven’t been here before, trying new things, we’re really excited to share this beer,” co-owner Covert Artisan Ales, Stacy Berry said.

This will be their second year entering the competition and this year’s beer is called ‘Say Cheese.’

“It’s a strawberry cherry cheesecake ale, it’s a little bit tart and a little bit sweet, you get all of the flavors, the strawberry, the cherry, the graham cracker crust, the cheesecake,” Berry said.

This is the 6th year of the competition. Last year, the event sold over 4,000 beers. And organizers are hoping for an even better turnout this year.

“We hope to see over 5,000 beers sold,” DTSF Community Outreach Manager, Sadie Swier said. “So we’d love to see people come out and consume in a safe way but also have a good time and support the local breweries.”

Berry says the brewery community in downtown Sioux Falls is close-knit, so events like this are a great opportunity for some friendly competition.

“I think the increase in breweries in downtown has kind of made everybody step up their game, it’s encouraged everybody to be better and do better,” Berry said.

The competitions wraps up on March 31st. Swier says the economic impact of events in 2021 was over $130,000

For a full list of breweries and their beers in this year’s competition, click here.