Five arrested in connection to car hopping

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Sunday morning in Brandon related to car hoppers.

Those arrested are facing burglary, drug, and larceny charges according to a tweet from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Twitter. An ambulance was dispatched for cold exposure for one of the adults arrested. According to the tweet, there are also reports of larceny from Valley Springs.

The Brandon police department assisted the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office with the arrests.