SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The new fitness court at Rotary Park in Sioux Falls is ready for anyone looking for a free workout while outside.

With 28 different fitness stations, the court offers the chance for a full-body workout from cardio to weight-lifting.

“The excitement is that it’s the first of its kind in the city and even our state. To have a fitness court offering adds to our array of experiences we’re providing to the community,” Brett Kollars, Assistant Director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, said.

If you’re unsure how to use the equipment, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is offering classes throughout the summer so you can learn how to properly use it all.

“So whether it’s a move-it Monday, a workout Wednesday or a Fitness Friday for you, you can come enjoy free fitness equipment,” Jackie Nelson, City of Sioux Falls Recreation Manager, said.

Now if you can’t make it to one of the informational classes, there are pictures depicting how to use all of the equipment at the fitness court with stars labeling the difficulty of each exercise.

“There’s signage explaining all the equipment, as well as QR codes,” Nelson said. “And the QR codes actually take you to the company’s website that provides more instructional information on how to use the equipment as well as giving you workouts. So it provides 20 minute workouts for an individual to use while they’re at the fitness court.”

A chance to get moving no matter your experience level.

“It’s right on the trail, it’s got a great location, it’s available to all. Get out, get exercise, get fresh air,” Kollars said.

Summer fitness court classes: Friday, July 7: 12 noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 24: 12 noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 2: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 18: 12 noon to 2 p.m. Monday, August 21: 12 noon to 2 p.m.



Parks and Rec staff say the equipment is designed for people 13 and older — which is also stated on the signage around the fitness court.