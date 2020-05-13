Fit My Feet drops off 350 shoes at Sanford on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has an update on another story we’ve been following. The owner of Fit My Feet Shoe store teamed up with a national shoe brand to donate hundreds of shoes to the doctors and nurses on the front lines.

Wednesday was the big day. Fit My Feet dropped off cases and cases of shoes.

“We gratefully accept this donation on behalf of Sanford USD Medical Center and clinic from Fit My Feet, the community in general has been so generous at recognizing our health care workers who have truly stepped forward as heroes at this particular time,” Kelly Hefti, VP of Nursing and Clinical Services at Sanford said.

Fit My Feet dropped off 350 pairs of shoes at Sanford.