Fit My Feet donating 500 pairs of shoes to local medical workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of businesses and supporters are searching for ways to help medical workers on the front lines of this pandemic.

Fit My Feet Shoe store in Sioux Falls is doing its part. Owner Nick Kolterman is teaming up with a national shoe brand to donate 500 pairs of shoes to nurses and doctors at Sanford and Avera. Fit My Feet works closely with medical professionals year round.

“What better way for us to give back than to give 500 pairs of shoes away. That’s a lot of shoes,” Kolterman said.

Kolterman says Fit My Feet is operating on an appointment only basis right now in the store. He says online sales have been strong during the pandemic.