SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls gym is expanding. Fit Body Boot Camp is opening a new location on the west side of Sioux Falls.

From crunches to lunges, be ready to get sweaty at Fit Body Boot Camp’s newest location on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of West 26th Street and Ellis Road.

“They’re very challenging, you leave drenched in sweat, the nice thing is they accommodate everybody at every different fitness level,” member, Kacey Schelske said.

Kacey Schelske has been a member of the gym since January and says this space is much more convenient for her compared to the location in the central part of town.

“I love this, it is really close to my house so super convenient, 5 minute drive and I’m here so the convenience is great,” Schelske said.

Fit Body Boot Camp has been in Sioux Falls since 2015.

Seven years later owner CJ Wehrkamp says there was a need for a gym in this part of Sioux Falls after their central location continued to be busy.

“We’ve been going for seven years and we found that that location was really filling up and we have clients that were driving from really all areas of town, but what we noticed was the west side of Sioux Falls was very underserved from a fitness standpoint,” owner, CJ Wehrkamp said.

To help celebrate this location’s opening, the gym will be hosting a grand opening block party this Saturday, with workout demos, and much more.

“We are going to have several different vendors out here as well, I believe we have about 16 different vendors, we are going to be giving away prizes, $5,000 worth of gym memberships,” community engagement specialist, Renee Larson said.

Wehrkamp adds that since starting a grand opening special, they’ve already had about 200 people sign up.

“Every time we come there is someone that is new and I know that it is just going to continue to grow, I’m excited to meet the new clients and see what this site can offer everybody,” Schelske said.

Fit Body will also be fundraising for Special Olympics with a dunk tank. The event is from 9 to noon on Saturday at the west side location, located at 8501 W. 26th Street. Everyone is welcome to attend.