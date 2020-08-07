Fishing numbers up statewide

Statewide, fishing numbers are up. Game Fish and Parks says a lot of people are getting back to fishing to help pass the time.

“The fishing numbers are huge. Back in June we had sold an additional 17,000 licenses at that time as the same time as last year. Lots of folks interested in getting outdoors. Its always a safer option than being in a crowded room someplace.”

The great outdoors is a popular place. GF&P says campsites and state park and recreation areas have been busier so far in 2020 than in 2019.