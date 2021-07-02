Fishing derby at Lake Ole for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ace Hardware in Harrisburg is giving kids an incentive to get outdoors and do some fishing.

During most fishing trips, the usual incentive is simply to catch a fish. But now, kids in KELOLAND are fishing for a prize.

“We’re going to give away two $50 gift cards for here in the store. So the kids can come back in and they can pick out their tackle. And so they can continue fishing here at lake Ole,” Eric Tutt said.

Store manager of Ace Hardware in Harrisburg, Eric Tutt came up with the idea to host a fishing derby all month to get kids outdoors.

The idea is already grabbing kids’ attention.

“I want to catch some fish and I want to have a good time,” Graham Johnson said.

8 year old Graham Johnson hasn’t caught any fish yet, but he’s already planning what he’ll buy if he wins.

Heinemann: Is there anything specific you’d buy at ACE with your gift card?

Johnson: Minnows.

The rules are simple and the derby is free, all kids will need is a little patience and a pole.

“They have to fish over here at lake Ole, just right next door. And it’s a catch and release tournament. I don’t want anything killed because they’re trying to get the lake established and make bigger fish,” Tutt said.

Anyone under 18 can sign up for the fishing derby. All they have to do is take a picture of them with their fish and send it in.

“Print out the picture, bring it in. And what we’re going to do is we’re going to put them up all along the shelf here with all the kids is holding their catch and everything. And then at the end of the month, we’re just going to randomly pick two that we felt that looked really good,” Tutt said.

And whether you catch a whole bunch, or just one, you could be this year’s gift card winner.

