Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleepers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories, because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products, risking injury or death.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price’s Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards but more than 30 infant fatalities have been reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

Parents should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps