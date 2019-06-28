Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleepers

Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories, because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products, risking injury or death.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price’s Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards but more than 30 infant fatalities have been reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

Parents should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

