SUNDANCE, Wyo. (KELO) — Federal, state and local firefighters are battling a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest near Sundance, Wyoming.
Officials say the Fish Wildfire was first reported at 11:30 a.m. MT on Sunday, July 31. It is located approximately seven miles south of Sundance and east of Wyoming Highway 585.
The fire was estimated at 500 acres on Sunday night.
Evacuations have been ordered for those who live in the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.